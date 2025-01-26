The Undertaker is finally getting the chance to scratch his wrestling itch.

Since retiring, “The Dead Man” has made a few sporadic appearances, including at WrestleMania 40 and the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut, however beyond that, he has been relegated to his “1 deadMAN” shows and “Six Feet Under” podcast to “scatch that wrestling itch.”

That was, until recently.

During an episode of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, “The Phenom” shed some light on his involvement in the new WWE LFG on A&E series, giving insight into the specifics related to the show and explaining how it has helped “scratch that wrestling itch.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On being part of WWE LFG, a new reality show that will air on A&E and be filmed at the Performance Center: “LFG man, it’s going to be a really cool — I can’t get too much into the details, but it’s going to give you a look into the process, a little bit, of creating a WWE superstar sort of from the ground up. Probably from ground zero on up to making it to, say, NXT. It’s been a lot of fun, but it has been a workload that I’m not used to. Yeah, a little bit of a grind. I thought my grinding days were beyond. But yeah, making that trip every week to Orlando has been [hard].”

On whether being part of the show has helped him scratch the itch of missing wrestling: “Yeah, a little. It’s just a different process. And it keeps me involved in the product in a creative way. So again, all those aspects of it have been really enjoyable. It’s just the travel that’s really sucked.”

Watch the complete episode of the “Six Feet Under” podcast featuring The Undertaker via the YouTube player embedded below.

