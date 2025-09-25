– The Undertaker and Michelle McCool talk about the infamous WrestleMania undefeated streak that “The Deadman” had for the majority of his legendary WWE career and the two shut down some rumors making the rounds as of late during the latest installment of their official Six Feet Under podcast. WWE released the complete video podcast with the married WWE Hall of Fame legends and co-hosts of WWE LFG on A&E via their official YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

– Liv Morgan’s WWE return definitely appears to be drawing closer. As noted on Wednesday, the former WWE Women’s World Champion shared a photo of Dominik Mysterio’s AAA Mega Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship in the back of a car, signifying that she is back on the road with ‘Daddy Dom’ in preparation of her long-awaited WWE return. In another update, photos have surfaced from a new photoshoot that Morgan and Mysterio did together for the John Geier Collection of clothing that will be released around the WWE Survivor Series WarGames premium live event in San Diego, CA. in November.

– Video footage has surfaced of CM Punk and AJ Lee backstage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. this past Saturday night, congratulating Stephanie Vaquer moments after “La Primera” captured the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship with arguably the match of the night against IYO SKY at the historic WWE on ESPN era-starting WrestlePalooza special event. Also embedded below is a photo that Vaquer and Lee took together behind-the-scenes at the show.