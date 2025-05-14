– A new episode of the ESPN+ series Stephanie’s Places premiered on Wednesday, spotlighting a sit-down interview with The Undertaker. The conversation was filmed inside the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

– The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament continues today on X, with Ivy Nile set to face Maxxine Dupri in a first-round matchup. The episode is scheduled to stream at 12pm ET / 11am CT.

– A new installment of WWE EVOLVE airs tonight at 8/7c, streaming on Tubi for U.S. viewers and worldwide via WWE’s official YouTube channel. The episode will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, airing on TBS and streaming on MAX.