The Undertaker has one of the most iconic ring entrances in WWE history.

He’s also got one of the longest.

Fast-forward to modern day WWE, the man who has followed in his very many, very slowly walked footsteps in terms of having long ring entrances is “Main Event” Jey Uso.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling to promote the return of WWE LFG on A&E on June 22, “The Deadman” joked about the length of Jey Uso’s “YEET-friendly” ring walks.

“You look at the reactions that he gets, how long those entrances are,” Undertaker said. “I used to get accused of having a long entrance. My goodness! I’m a sprint to the ring now. The audience is so engaged. He’ll make his entrance, come out of break, still be — ready, going for round two.”

Undertaker would go on to talk about how he’s being handled thus far since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back to GUNTHER, and the short reign itself.

“I don’t think just because he lost, it has to necessarily hurt his place,” he said. “I don’t think the title is gonna define Jey Uso. He was already well on his way, long before he beat GUNTHER. Yeah, was it a short run? Yeah. It was a little short. But, again, I don’t think that’s gonna define Jey as an attraction, as a draw. He is a bona fide, top-tier guy now and if you worry too much about not being the champion, I think it hinders your creativity. It’s a bump in the road. I don’t think that it’s gonna be a detriment. I think the people who follow things and are always looking for drama on the internet and looking for some reason to be up in arms… It’s overblown. I think Jey is gonna be a main event guy for years to come.”

WWE LFG returns tonight at 10/9c on A&E.

