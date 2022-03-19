Dallas Morning News recently conducted an interview with the legendary Undertaker, who gave the publication his pick for who he thinks should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Deadman states that his wife, Michelle McCool, deserves recognition since she competed during a time where women weren’t given as many opportunities. Highlights are below.

Thinks his wife Michelle McCool should be inducted into the Hall of Fame:

“There’s several. Off the top of my head, and this is going to sound really super political, but I believe my wife [Michelle McCool] should be in. She was one working in an era where women didn’t get nearly the opportunities that they do now, and she fought so hard for the women to kind of get more of a spotlight put on them.”

How McCool deserves the nod, and how there are a laundry list of male wrestlers he believes should be inducted:

“I think she deserves a nod. And, my goodness, there’s a laundry list of male talent that I can run off. But I’m just trying to get through this one. I’ve got to get this speech put together. Then, we’ll figure out who else goes in…I’ve got papers all over the place with notes and ideas. It’s been a while since I’ve had this kind of nervous energy, if you will.”