The reactions are starting to come in following the big surprising announcement made by WWE on today’s episode of ESPN Get Up.

During the show, which featured The Undertaker and Michelle McCool on to promote the new WWE LFG on A&E series, which debuts this Sunday and features both in episodes throughout the inaugural season, Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance via satellite to inform McCool that she was being inducted into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I’m so incredibly proud of you,” Undertaker wrote via X to McCool. “This is so well deserved and way overdue!”

Triple H also chimed in on X with comments on the news.

“A career dedicated to breaking down barriers and making every performance #Flawless,” he wrote. “Michelle’s accomplishments inside and outside of the ring solidified her status as a legend to WWE fans globally. Congratulations to the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame.”

McCool responded to receiving the news on Valentine’s Day in a response to the ESPN post on X showing the clip.

“Now THIS is truly flawless,” she wrote. “SPEECHLESS!!!!!! So honored….best Valentine’s Day EVER!”

In response to Triple H’s comments, she wrote, “So incredibly grateful!”