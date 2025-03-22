– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Saturday morning, with the release of The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in their iconic Streak vs. Career match from WrestleMania XXVI, which comes in at number 26 on the list.

– WWE released unseen footage of the wild Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins brawl that closed out the eventful episode of WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy on Friday afternoon.

– Also new from WWE’s YouTube channel is the following compilation video, which looks at the best crowd reactions from the March 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, which featured an exceptionally hot crowd.

– Finally, the WWE Vault YouTube channel released this video, which looks back at Triple H joining The Shield for one night only for a match in Glasgow against Bray Wyatt & The Bar.