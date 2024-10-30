– The majority of WWE Superstars scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 and the follow-up WWE Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend are making their trips over today.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. WWE held this week’s episode of NXT on CW from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the facility on Tuesday night.

– Speaking of “The Dead Man,” WWE has released a special on their YouTube channel dubbed, “Story Of The Undertaker – The Mortician Years.” Check it out below.

