It’s not always going to be your night.

“The Deadman” taught this lesson to a current world champion this week in “The Lone Star State.”

Following his special appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from Houston, Texas, which saw him chokeslam Trick Williams, The Undertaker surfaced on social media on Wednesday with a message aimed at the TNA World Champion.

“Last night wasn’t your night Trick Williams, but the future is there for your taking,” Undertaker wrote via X, tagging the WWE NXT Superstar in the post. “It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man…just leave my LFG team alone!”

The message may come as a surprise to some, considering the way things went between the two on the July 22 show.

WWE shared the complete segment featuring Undertaker and Trick Williams from the 7/22 broadcast (see below), which has already gone viral, garnering over 1.2 million views in under 24 hours.