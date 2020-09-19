The official WWE NXT on Twitter account has announced that Undisputed Era member Kyle O’Reilly will be competing in the upcoming gauntlet eliminator matchup, where the winner receives a shot at NXT champion Finn Balor at the October 4th Takeover pay per view. O’Reilly joins Cameron Grimes and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion KUSHIDA in the matchup.

O’Reilly later released the following statement on Twitter. He says, “This is a pretty big deal for me, I know I’m unproven in the singles department — I get that — but I’ve gotta make the most of this opportunity. I know I’ll have the support of the Undisputed boys. I’m gonna represent my team and make them proud.”

Check it out below.