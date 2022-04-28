AEW has announced three matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which features the debut of Deonna Purrazzo, a mystery match for Wardlow, and an Owen Hart memorial tournament qualifier. Check it out below.
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez for the undisputed ROH women’s championship
-Wardlow vs. MJF’s mystery opponent (Teased to be W. Morrissey)
-Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament
Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/63X1AHYVpE
— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) April 28, 2022
(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)