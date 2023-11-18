A big title tilt is official for next Friday night’s WWE Survivor Series “go-home” show.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, a big triple-threat tag-team title eliminator took place, pitting The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits.

In the end, Butch accidentally blasted Ridge Holland with a Brogue Kick, which set up the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for their Revelation double-team finisher on Holland for the pin fall victory.

With the victory, The Street Profits move on to challenge The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on next week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of SmackDown, which airs on FS1, for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

