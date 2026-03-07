Gold will be on-the-line when WWE brings “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to “Sin City” this April.

And so will Legacy.

Former fellow Legacy members, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, will be doing battle under the bright lights at WrestleMania 42 later this year.

And the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on-the-line.

WWE SmackDown on March 6 kicked off inside the Moda Center with 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton coming to the ring and talking about his past 20 appearances at WrestleMania.

He spoke about how he’s guaranteed to be in the main event of the biggest show of the year for only the third time in what will be more than 20 matches at “The Show of Shows.”

It was promoted throughout the night that Orton will be sharing the ring with the winner of the evening’s main event, which called for Cody Rhodes to challenge reigning champion, Drew McIntyre, in a match ordered by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

When all was said-and-done, after a hard-fought battle, “The American Nightmare” defeated “The Scottish Warrior” to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship, ending the show by looking up intensely at the WrestleMania Vegas sign hanging high inside the Moda Center.

It was announced that the official contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 will take place next Friday night, March 13, at WWE SmackDown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.