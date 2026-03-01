The lineup for next week’s WWE blue brand show continued to take shape during the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Post-Show.

Following the conclusion of the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday night, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, it was announced by SmackDown General Manager that due to Drew McIntyre’s actions in the evening’s main event, he will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on the March 6 episode of the show.

As noted, The Irresistible Forces captured the women’s tag-team titles on the February 27 episode, defeating former champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

It was announced after their win that they will celebrate their title victory on next week’s show on 3/6 in “the biggest and baddest way possible.”

Nick Aldis also claimed next week’s SmackDown on 3/6 will feature fans finding out who are the number one contenders for the WWE Tag-Team Championships held by The MFT’s.

