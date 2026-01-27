The Usos have their next dance partners.

And it’s a team virtually nobody would expect.

During the Monday, January 26, 2026 episode of WWE Raw at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a four-way tag-team number one contender match took place to determine the next challengers for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships currently held by The Usos.

With ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso sitting up close-and-personal, and Jimmy Uso nowhere to be found, the match played out on the 1/26 WWE on Netflix red brand show, which saw Alpha Academy emerge victorious in a match that also included American Made, Los Americanos and The New Day.

The victory earns Alpha Academy the next shot at The Usos for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.