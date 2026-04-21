For the first time since October of 2025, The Street Profits appeared on WWE television on Monday night.

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who joked in media interviews during WrestleMania 42 Weekend about being retired, turned up for the first time in six months on the annual WWE Raw after WrestleMania 42 show on April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Late in the show, Ford and Dawkins made their unexpected return to Raw, helping Seth Rollins fend off The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory, in a wild brawl that spilled into the crowd.

As that was going on, Rollins himself was being beat down by the returning Bron Breakker, following up the punishment that he delivered at WrestleMania 42 Sunday.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.