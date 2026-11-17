A championship changed hands during the November 16 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina.

IYO SKY captured the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on Monday night, defeating Raquel Rodriguez to bring an end to her title reign.

The championship showdown saw Rodriguez use her size and power advantage to control much of the action, while SKY relied on her speed and high-flying offense to keep the champion on her heels.

As the match progressed, SKY connected with a tornado DDT and multiple running double knee strikes before attempting to put Rodriguez away with her signature moonsault. The closing moments featured interference from Judgment Day, beginning with Roxanne Perez making her way to ringside.

SKY managed to send Rodriguez crashing into Perez before connecting with a crossbody off the turnbuckles. However, as SKY attempted to return to the ring, Liv Morgan appeared and pulled her to the floor, connecting with a Codebreaker.

Rodriguez followed up with a big boot for a near fall, but SKY managed to stay alive. That brought out Becky Lynch, who chased Morgan away from ringside to prevent any further interference. With the playing field evened, SKY connected with a DDT before heading to the top rope and delivering her signature moonsault for the pinfall victory.

The win makes SKY the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, adding another singles championship to her already impressive WWE résumé.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

FLY IYO FLY 🙌 @Iyo_SkyWWE https://t.co/6g6Phk0YD9 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

IYO SKY IS IC CHAMPION!!!! 🏆 WHAT A MOMENT!! @Iyo_SkyWWE https://t.co/uknG8o9Mef — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026

IYO SKY is the NEW Women’s Intercontinental Champion! 🤩 WOW!! @Iyo_SkyWWE https://t.co/1PMMSqYL9k — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2026