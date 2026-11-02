A new WWE Intercontinental Champion was crowned during the November 2 episode of Monday Night Raw from Brooklyn, New York.

Ethan Page defeated Chad Gable in the opening match of the show to capture the Intercontinental Championship, bringing Gable’s reign to an end following a competitive back-and-forth encounter.

The championship bout saw Page repeatedly target Gable’s neck, while the defending champion focused his offense on the challenger’s leg. Gable connected with several German suplexes, an Angle Slam onto the announce table and a moonsault, but was unable to put Page away.

The closing stretch saw both competitors exchange nearfalls, with Gable connecting with Chaos Theory but struggling to maintain the bridge due to his injured neck. Page capitalized with a Twist of Fate before Gable regained control and applied an ankle lock.

After Page escaped the submission, Gable connected with a sunset flip powerbomb for another close two-count before locking in the ankle lock once again.

The finish came when Page rolled through the submission attempt, sending Gable face-first into an exposed turnbuckle. Page followed up with the Egoplex to secure the pinfall victory and become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The victory marks another championship accomplishment for Page, who previously held the NXT Championship during his time with WWE’s developmental brand.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

EGO CHECK 🏆 @OfficialEGO Ethan Page is the NEW Intercontinental Champion! https://t.co/ztVdcWXSlc — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2026