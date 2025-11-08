This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought with it an unexpected title change.

During this week’s WWE SmackDown show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia put her title on-the-line against the inaugural title-holder, Chelsea Green.

When all was said-and-done, it was Green who pulled off the unexpected upset, recapturing the WWE Women’s U.S. title in the process and adding it to her collection. She is also one-half of the reigning AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champions, a title she holds along with WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page.

Page was in attendance for her big victory this evening and after Green captured the title, she hopped the barricade and quickly fled the scene with Page through the crowd.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green It’s time for our second championship contest of the evening. Following the men’s U.S. title tilt earlier in the show, which saw Ilja Dragunov retain against Johnny Gargano, it is now time for the women’s U.S. title to be defended. With that said, the ring entrances take place, with Giiulia making her way out accompanied by Kiana James. Chelsea Green comes out with her Secret Hervice by her side as always. As Green settles in at the ringside area, we see her acknowledge her AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champion partner Ethan Page, who is in the front row. The bell then sounds to get this championship clash officially off-and-running. Green with a slap to the face but Giulia with a head lock take down. Both women back to their feet and Giulia with a headbutt followed by a suplex. Giulia with a running knee to the face. She goes for the cover but Chelsea kicks out. Fyre gets on the ring apron to try and distract Giulia but Giulia with a right hand to Chelsea. She throws Chelsea onto the ring apron and hits her with a right hand. Chelsea falls back into the ring. Giulia distracts the referee and Kiana James with a right hand onto Chelsea. Fyre with a super kick onto Kiana. Giulia with a kick onto Fyre. Chelsea rolls Giulia up and Chelsea puts her feet on the ropes for leverage and she gets the pin. Green grabs her title, hops the barricade and flees the scene with Page. Winner and NEW WWE Women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/7/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

