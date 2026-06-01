“The Prince” is headed to Friday nights.

During a commercial break on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Byron Saxton announced that Finn Balor had been traded to the SmackDown roster. The announcement came while Saxton was interviewing Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day backstage.

At this time, WWE has not revealed what, if anything, Raw received in exchange for Balor as part of the roster move.

The trade announcement follows some earlier clues that Balor was headed to the blue brand. When WWE unveiled the King of the Ring tournament brackets, Balor was already listed as a member of the SmackDown roster despite no official announcement having been made at the time.

Now, the move has been confirmed.

Balor will still be part of this year’s King of the Ring tournament and is scheduled to compete in a first-round Fatal 4-Way match. He will battle Royce Keys, LA Knight, and Jey Uso for an opportunity to advance in the tournament.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.