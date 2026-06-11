A WWE Hall of Famer could be returning to WWE television soon.

Diamond Dallas Page could be headed back to WWE television in some capacity, with internal discussions recently taking place regarding a potential future appearance.

Page, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, has remained closely connected within the WWE ecosystem in recent years, particularly with several talents including former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

While there are no creative specifics confirmed at this stage regarding how Page would be utilized, a source noted that his name has been part of internal creative conversations as recently as last month.

If plans do move forward, the expectation is that Page would be brought in for a one-off appearance rather than being positioned in an extended storyline or ongoing role.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)