Chelsea Green has confirmed the severity of her recent injury.

And it’s more serious than initially believed.

Green was last seen in action on the February 6 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, competing in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Shortly after, she was advertised for the AAA on FOX event the following night, where she and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page were scheduled to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana.

However, plans changed before the match ever got underway.

A backstage camera shot aired showing Page Face-Timing Green, who appeared wearing a walking boot. During the call, she revealed she would be unable to compete in the scheduled Mixed Tag Team Championship bout.

As a result, a replacement stepped in for Green, and Page ultimately dropped the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles to Iguana and Vice.

Now, Green has provided an official update on the status of her injured ankle.

After initially sharing photos of the injury over the weekend, Green returned to X on Wednesday with confirmation that she suffered a broken ankle.

And in true Chelsea Green fashion, she delivered the news with a creative twist.

Her post featured a parody “Chelsea Chronicles” newspaper front page with the headline: “Ankle Breaks; Spirit Prevails” (see photo below).

The byline beneath it read: “Nation watched in horror as resilient president finished wrestling match on live TV.”

Classic Chelsea.

There is currently no timetable for her return to in-ring action, but with a confirmed broken ankle, Green could be sidelined for a significant period moving forward.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Chelsea Green’s injury and WWE status continue to surface.