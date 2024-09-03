Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have their first challengers for their newly won WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

And they are familiar foes.

Former tag champions and the duo that Cargill and Belair beat at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on Saturday to regain the gold, The Unholy Union team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, earned the next shot at the champs.

Fyre and Dawn secured a victory over Damage CTRL duo Kairi Sane and IYO SKY on the September 2 episode of WWE Raw at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado to earn the first shot at new champions Cargill and Belair.