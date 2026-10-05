More details have emerged regarding the upcoming John Cena Classic.

John Cena originally announced plans for the tournament during WWE Backlash in May, and the 17-time WWE World Champion has now confirmed that the event will take place sometime in December 2026.

During an appearance on TODAY, Cena explained that the concept will draw heavily from his WWE career and the values associated with his longtime character.

“This year in December, I’m really excited about announcing the John Cena Classic. So we’re gonna do an event, based off all the memory, all the nostalgia, the I.P. and the core values of the character which is me: Hustle, loyalty, respect, perseverance, virtue, overcoming the odds and giving the vote to the people.”

That final element will play a major role in determining the winner. Cena revealed that the audience will ultimately select the tournament champion rather than the result being decided strictly by wins and losses.

“Our audience is gonna decide our champion that night so it’s a really unique live event. I don’t even know if it’s gonna work. I’m still taking bold chances in the WWE space and I’m proud to be helping the John Cena Classic.”

Under the planned format, a wrestler could lose their tournament match and still ultimately be crowned the John Cena Classic champion if they receive enough votes from the fans.

An exact date and location for the tournament have yet to be announced, although the WWE PLE scheduled for December is WWE WrestlePalooza, which the company treats as their big annual WWE on ESPN special event. The show is scheduled for December 12 in Australia.