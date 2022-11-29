NJPW stars and current IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions TJP and Akira, who represent the United Empire faction, recently participated in an online-meet-and-greet with NJPW fans, which also saw the duo answer a bunch of questions on the pro-wrestling industry.

At one point TJP and Akira were asked about some teams they would like to face in the future, prompting Akira to challenge AEW’s top tag team, the Young Bucks.

Akira: I mean, Kenny [Omega] is coming to take a lot of beat from [Will] Ospreay so why not bring The Young Bucks also to take a loss from us?

Later they were asked about the ongoing Super Junior tag league, and who they hope to face in the finals. Here is what they had to say on that:

TJP: Well I think we got one of the favorites out of the way as far as the victory… For us, I feel like perhaps the BULLET CLUB team [is who TJP & Akira would like to face in the finals of Super Junior Tag League]. In Super Juniors, Ace Austin was in an opposite block from me so I didn’t get a chance. He [Akira] has unfinished business with Ace Austin and I think in general, United Empire, in my opinion, is catching up to the presence of the BULLET CLUB so I think it would be a statement to start putting them down the ladder a little bit. Akira: I mean IMPACT never hit me up after I beat their X Division Champion. So if I do it again with two guys, maybe this time, there’s a chance to go to USA.

The full meet-and-greet can be seen below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)