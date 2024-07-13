The WWE United States Championship will be on-the-line at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this coming August in Cleveland, Ohio.

Even if the paperwork on the match isn’t quite finished just yet.

During the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, LA Knight came to the ring and showed off a contract he had with his signature, and that of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, for a WWE United States Championship match against reigning title-holder Logan Paul.

Knight showed footage of himself scoring a pinfall over Logan Paul in his WWE Money In The Bank Qualifying triple-threat match on the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, and cited it as the reason the SmackDown G.M. green lit the title tilt between “The Mega Star” and the social media mega-star for WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland.

Knight noted that the WWE U.S. Champion was not present in Dayton this week to sign the contract as well, but assured fans per SmackDown G.M. Aldis, that it will be Knight vs. Paul with the U.S. title on-the-line at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 3 from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland results coverage.