United Wrestling Network Announces Partnership With The NWA

The United Wrestling Network issued a short statement on Twitter announcing a new partnership with the National Wrestling Alliance and Thunder Studios to air live weekly pay per views on FITE TV. The shows, which begin on September 15th, will run 90-minutes in length and take place from Long Beach California, with an emphasis being placed on the UWN and NWA world championships.

BREAKING: The United Wrestling Network, @nwa & @Thunder_Inc are partnering to launch a new, live, weekly wrestling PPV series on national cable / satellite TV and streaming on @FiteTV! “United Wrestling Network’s Primetime LIVE” will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 pm ET. The 90-minute PPVs will originate LIVE from @Thunder_Inc’s Long Beach Studios and showcase competitors from all regions and promotions across the globe in their quest to settle real-life feuds and attain championship glory– with an emphasis on the @NWA and #UWN Championships.

