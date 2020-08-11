United Wrestling Network Announces Partnership With The NWA

The United Wrestling Network issued a short statement on Twitter announcing a new partnership with the National Wrestling Alliance and Thunder Studios to air live weekly pay per views on FITE TV. The shows, which begin on September 15th, will run 90-minutes in length and take place from Long Beach California, with an emphasis being placed on the UWN and NWA world championships.
BREAKING: The United Wrestling Network, @nwa & @Thunder_Inc are partnering to launch a new, live, weekly wrestling PPV series on national cable / satellite TV and streaming on @FiteTV! “United Wrestling Network’s Primetime LIVE” will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 pm ET. The 90-minute PPVs will originate LIVE from @Thunder_Inc’s Long Beach Studios and showcase competitors from all regions and promotions across the globe in their quest to settle real-life feuds and attain championship glory– with an emphasis on the @NWA and #UWN Championships.
Check it out below.
The 90-minute PPVs will originate LIVE from @Thunder_Inc’s Long Beach Studios and showcase competitors from all regions and promotions across the globe in their quest to settle real-life feuds and attain championship glory – with an emphasis on the @NWA and #UWN Championships. https://t.co/ptDXg7XyCf
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) August 10, 2020
🚨 BREAKING: The United Wrestling Network, @nwa & @Thunder_Inc are partnering to launch a new, live, weekly wrestling PPV series on national cable / satellite TV and streaming on @FiteTV!
“United Wrestling Network’s Primetime LIVE” will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/KBnIGqnNIO
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) August 10, 2020
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman