The United Wrestling Network, the people behind Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, are heading back to the Grand Canyon State! After Championship Wrestling from Arizona was put on the back burner thanks, in no small part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing UWN promotion returns to Mesa, Arizona this time bringing all the stars of the UWN for a special outdoors event called Red Carpet Rumble.

Featuring stars from all over the country, confirmed stars scheduled to appear include AEW star Edie Kingston, MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone, former Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground star Willie Mack, GCW and former AEW star Joey Janela, AEW’s Peter Avaon, MLW’s MLW’s Davey Richards, Bad Dude Tito, AEW’s “Proud and Powerful” Ortiz, and many more!

The official write-up from their tickets page, which you can find here reads as follows.

https://www.tixr.com/groups/legacysports/events/united-wrestling-network-s-red-carpet-rumble-56924Ages 2 and younger are free

Championship Wrestling returns to Arizona, as the United Wrestling Network brings its annual blockbuster, the Red Carpet Rumble, to the beautiful Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona!

The original forbidden door opens once again on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, as the UWN brings talent from multiple promotions together for this exclusive event, including Eddie Kingston, Alex Hammerstone, Davey Richards, Ortiz, Jordan Clearwater, Danny Limelight, Bad Dude Tito, Shawn Dean, Peter Avalon, Willie Mack and more!

This family-friendly event will be held inside the intimate, open-air Pickleball Stadium in the country’s largest sports facility, and feature a double main event with a United Wrestling World Championship match AND the 30-participant, over-the-top-rope Red Carpet Rumble!