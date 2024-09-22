The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Band is coming to WWE.

Late Saturday evening, the band that went viral last month for performing Cody Rhodes’ “Kingdom” theme song on ESPN announced that they will be performing the entrance tune for “The American Nightmare” live at the next WWE premium live event.

The band will play the Undisputed WWE Champion to the ring for his tag-team bout alongside Roman Reigns against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

“Oh nothing… just expanding our reach and getting national exposure,” the band wrote via X. “WWE, see you soon!”

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5.

Oh nothing… just expanding our reach and getting national exposure! @WWE see you soon! pic.twitter.com/TDC4qimrDu — UAPB M4 BAND (@UAPBM4) September 22, 2024