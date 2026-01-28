Despite recent injury concerns, Rey Mysterio appears to be en route to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

Mysterio took to Instagram to share an unmasked photo alongside Penta and Dragon Lee while aboard a flight headed to Riyadh, where the Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday.

The post quickly caught attention, as Mysterio was believed to have suffered a possible injury on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

During Raw, Mysterio faced Austin Theory in singles action and was visibly helped to the back following the match. The referee notably threw up the “X” sign, typically used to signal a legitimate injury situation.

Mysterio was absent from the post-match beatdown angle and appeared to be favoring his leg both at the conclusion of the bout and while being assisted backstage.

For now, WWE has not provided any official update on Mysterio’s condition. However, he has already declared for the men’s Royal Rumble match and remains advertised for the bout heading into Saturday’s show.