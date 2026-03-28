The lineup for WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month continued to take shape on Friday night in “The Steel City.”

During the March 27 episode of WWE SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed the addition of two new high-profile matches for WrestleMania 42.

Now confirmed for “The Showcase of The Immortals” after weeks of chaotic brawls all over the arena is a showdown pitting Drew McIntyre one-on-one against Jacob Fatu.

The blue brand shot-caller announced that “The Scottish Warrior” and “The Samoan Werewolf” will do battle in an Unsanctioned Match.

Additionally, after initially being told there might not be room for him on the card at WrestleMania 42 early in the show on 3/27, Sami Zayn would go on to defeat Carmelo Hayes in his latest weekly open challenge title defense to become the new WWE United States Champion.

Following the title-capturing victory, Zayn approached Aldis backstage and asked if there was room for him on “The Show of Shows” now.

There was.

Aldis informed Zayn that he will be squaring off against fast-rising star Trick Williams.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.