The announced attendance at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina was 15,280.

Rugby star Aaron Jarvis was shown sitting in the crowd during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Superstar Julius Creed will be part of Daniel Cormier’s coaching staff for his team against Chael Sonnen’s team on the upcoming season the UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter reality show.

AJ Styles made a grand arrival on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

2025 Daytona 500 winner William Byron pulled up to RAW in his #24 Chevrolet. AJ Styles was in the passenger seat.

Byron won the Daytona 500 on Sunday night. He has now won back-to-back Daytona 500 races.

Sami Zayn kicked off Monday’s edition of WWE RAW with an impassioned promo. Zayn acknowledged that his rivalry with Kevin Owens dates back many years, even before they joined WWE.

Zayn declared that there would be no forgiveness or forgetting of Owens’ betrayal this time around.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out, clearly frustrated by Zayn’s desire to run it back with Owens. Pearce mentioned their previous conversations about the possibility of a match, but Zayn argued that this situation called for something more extreme. He demanded an opportunity to face Owens in a match where the stakes were as high as their history.

Despite Pearce’s initial reluctance, he finally agreed to Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens taking place in an Unsanctioned match at the 2025 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.