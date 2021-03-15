Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Matt Taven will be taking on long-time friend turned rival Vincent in an unsanctioned showdown at the March 15th 19th Anniversary pay per view. Details, including an updated match card for the event, can be found below.

For the volatile feud between Matt Taven and Vincent to come to an end, they must go back to the beginning.

Last week, Vita VonStarr delivered Vincent’s message to Taven that there would be a “day of reckoning” on March 15. Now we know the method behind Vincent’s madness.

The Righteous leader invited Taven to meet him for a final showdown at the building where their individual journeys in pro wrestling began more than 12 years ago: PAL Hall in Fall River, Mass.

Taven, who has been trying in vain to provoke Vincent into fighting him one last time, immediately accepted the invitation.

The epic battle in Fall River will be broadcast on the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 26. ROH officials announced that the match is unsanctioned, which frees the company from liability.

The blood feud between the former friends began nearly a year and a half ago when Vincent committed arguably the most heinous act in ROH history. He sneak-attacked Taven, sliced his head open with an axe and licked Taven’s blood off his fingers.

At Final Battle in December 2019, Vincent defeated the former ROH World Champion and then shattered his ankle after the match in another sickening display of sadism.

Back when they were starting out on the New England independent wrestling scene, Taven and Vincent forged what appeared to be a close friendship. They trained together at the Lock-Up Wrestling Academy at PAL Hall and wrestled on Top Rope Promotions cards there.

On March 26, the two of them will enter the historic building once more. Perhaps only one of them will walk out.

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)