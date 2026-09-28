Tributes to the late PAC continue to come in from both inside and outside the professional wrestling world following his death at the age of 40.

Newcastle United paid tribute to PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, following the announcement of his passing on September 27.

A native of Newcastle upon Tyne and longtime supporter of the club, PAC had previously attended matches at St. James’ Park. Newcastle recalled welcoming Satterley and his family to the stadium in 2014 while offering condolences to those close to him.

“Incredibly sad news. We were honoured to welcome Benjamin and his family to St. James’ Park in 2014 and we offer our deepest sympathies to them and all those who loved him. Forever a Geordie.”

PAC was also spotted attending a Newcastle match alongside longtime friend and former WWE rival Sami Zayn during their time with the company.

Zayn and PAC, then competing as Neville, are best remembered for their rivalry over the NXT Championship. However, former WWE producer Ryan Katz revealed that there were once plans to potentially take their relationship in a much different direction.

Katz shared an unused WWE vignette featuring Zayn and Neville as a prospective tag team known as “The Offbeats,” with the pair literally marching to the beat of their own drum.

Along with the previously unseen footage, Katz recalled PAC’s toughness while filming the vignette, revealing that it was shot just one day after he had his front teeth knocked out during an NXT taping.

“Pac/Neville was one of my favorite wrestlers, and I really liked him too,” Katz wrote. “We shot this video the day after he had his front teeth knocked out at an NXT taping. He came walking through the curtain, pulled out his mouth guard, and the teeth came out too!”

Despite the injury, Katz said PAC refused to cancel the scheduled shoot.

“But… He didn’t want to cancel the shoot. Such unexpected news and so sad. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. Condolences and my deepest sympathy. Say hello to Dream for me.”