According to the Wrestling Observer, the December 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT is currently “up in the air” due to the start of the NBA season.

Reports are that Dynamite could potentially be pushed to the 10pm-12am slot on Wednesday night, or moved to another night altogether depending upon what the TNT executives decide to do. Initially the NBA was going to air two games on TNT that evening, but one was moved to ESPN.

At the tail end of last year’s NBA Playoffs (season only finished in October because of COVID-19) AEW was forced to change up their TV schedule, and even move Dynamite to Thursday for a week. Their normal start time is Wednesday’s at 8pm EST.

