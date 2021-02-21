IMPACT Wrestling is building up towards their March 13th No Surrender special, which fill feature Iworld champion Rich Swann battling self-proclaimed TNA champion Moose in a matchup to determine who truly is the promotion’s top dog. However, a new report suggests that this bout will be setting up a bigger angle for this April’s Rebellion pay per view.

According to the Wrestling Observer, there’s reason to believe that the Rebellion main event will see Swann take on AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a win-or-take all showdown. While this is mainly speculation Omega’s “belt collector” gimmick, which he first mentioned during his debut promo on IMPACT following Winter Is Coming, would only being strengthened by carrying the company’s top prize.

In the meantime…Omega is set to defend the world title against Jon Moxley at the March 7th AEW Revolution pay per view in an exploding barbed wire match.

