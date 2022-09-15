New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the October 27th Night Before Rumble on 44th Street and the October 28th 44th street events will both be airing on FITE. Full details about each show can be found below.

On October 28, Rumble on 44th Street sees NJPW hit the Palladium in Times Square New York, as a huge pay per view scale event sees the best from NJPW and, for the first time STARDOM, compete.

With anticipation at a fever pitch, the event sold through the vast majority of its allocation immediately, leading to the announcement of a second night in the Palladium. The Night Before: A Halloween Special will present a unique night of thrilling action in New York.

Not in New York? Both events will be available live in English on FITE TV!

Night Before will be available to stream live for $15, with Rumble on 44th Street at $25. But for just $30, a special bundle pack allows fans to take in both the big time action of Rumble, and the special atmosphere of Night Before, making it incredible pay per view value with unlimited replays!

Be a part of both nights wherever you are on FITE!