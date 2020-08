This week and next week’s episodes of NXT on USA (September 2nd and September 9th) will be airing on Tuesday instead of Wednesday due to the NHL Playoffs being broadcast during their normal timeslot. However, the Syfy channel will be rebroadcasting both shows the following night, which would still put NXT in competition with AEW. This will be the first time the yellow-and-black brand airs on Syfy since 2010, when it was still running as a reality show.

(H/T PW Insider)