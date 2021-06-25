WWE has announced that they are returning to the UK for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

WWE will return to the UK this September for the following shows:

* Sunday, September 19: Utilita Arena in Newcastle (Tickets)

* Monday, September 20: The O2 Arena in London (Tickets)

* Tuesday, September 21: Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff (Tickets)

* Wednesday, September 22: The SSE Hydro in Glasgow (Tickets)

These will be non-televised SmackDown live events. Superstars advertised as of this writing include WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, Big E, The Usos, Sasha Banks, and more.

Tickets are on sale now at the Ticketmaster links above.

