The expected head-to-head showdown between WWE SmackDown and AEW Dynamite on New Year’s Day 2027 will no longer take place, as AEW has reportedly settled on an afternoon start time for its special New Year’s Smash episode.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite will air at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern, following NCAA College Football Playoff coverage. AEW’s official website currently lists a 3:30 p.m. start time for the show.

The scheduling adjustment means AEW Dynamite will conclude several hours before WWE SmackDown begins its usual Friday night broadcast on the USA Network, eliminating what was originally expected to be a direct ratings battle between the two promotions.

Although an afternoon time slot is generally considered less favorable for wrestling television, Meltzer noted that AEW could benefit from a strong lead-in audience from college football. However, the potential advantage could be reduced if the game is simulcast across multiple networks, including TBS and TNT.

AEW will hold its New Year’s Smash television tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 1 and 2. Dynamite’s move to Friday comes as a result of college football programming on Wednesday and expected New Year’s Eve-related programming on Thursday. AEW Collision is scheduled to air live in its regular Saturday night time slot on January 2.

While WWE and AEW will avoid going head-to-head on New Year’s Day, the two companies are still scheduled for a direct television showdown next week.

Due to Election Day coverage on The CW affiliates, WWE NXT will move from its usual Tuesday night time slot to Wednesday, November 4, putting the show directly opposite AEW’s annual Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

WWE has announced appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the special Wednesday night episode of NXT.

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