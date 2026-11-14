AEW is going the extra mile to make sure its talent arrives in time for tonight’s Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

Following Friday’s nationwide flight grounding by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), several AEW wrestlers remain stranded and have yet to arrive in Phoenix, Arizona, for Saturday night’s show.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the company is arranging charter flights to bring in those who have been unable to reach the event.

“There are a handful of AEW wrestlers that still haven’t made it to Full Gear, but charters are being sent to pick them up,” Alvarez wrote on Saturday.

The travel complications stem from Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, which began at 3:54 p.m. Eastern due to a telecommunications issue impacting air traffic control.

Although the grounding was lifted at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, the disruption resulted in widespread flight delays and cancellations that continued into Saturday.

As previously reported, a number of AEW performers traveled directly to Phoenix following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Utah, allowing them to avoid the complications. Others who had not yet made the trip were left scrambling to find alternative transportation.

The situation has also raised questions about potential travel issues for TNA Wrestling, which is scheduled to hold its Destination X event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday.

Most of the talent booked for that event was expected to fly into Edmonton on Saturday, although it remains unclear whether the lingering delays and cancellations will impact those travel plans.

Meanwhile, WWE’s NXT live event crew avoided the disruption, having already arrived at its destination ahead of Friday’s nationwide grounding.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.