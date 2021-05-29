AEW Spanish announcer Willie Urbina was caught on live microphone mocking AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida during a commercial break from last night’s Dynamite.

Alex Abrahantes, who was also at the commentary desk along with Dasha Kuret and superstar Thunder Rosa, asked Urbina to translate Shida’s promo for her one-year anniversary as champion. Urbina instead did a stereotypical Asian dialect that has drawn backlash from a large number of fans online.

The audio was released by Twitter user Miguel Uceda, who tagged President Tony Khan and expressed how unacceptable it was for this type of behavior to happen. Rosa and Kuret did ask Urbina to stop immediately after.

UPDATE: PW Insider has confirmed that AEW has released Urbina for his actions.

