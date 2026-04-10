More details have surfaced regarding the recent legal situation involving Alberto El Patron.

As previously reported, El Patron, known to WWE fans as Alberto Del Rio, was arrested on April 6 stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

On April 8, the Attorney General’s Office released a statement regarding the matter and now, an additional update has emerged regarding his status following the arrest.

According to reports, a ruling was made on April 9 confirming that El Patron will remain in preventive detention after being accused of both physically and verbally assaulting his partner.

The decision keeps the former world champion behind bars as the case moves forward through the legal process.

“A control judge determined to keep the former athlete behind bars,” Milenio reported. “The State General Prosecutor’s Office (FGE) formally charged him with the crime of family violence.”