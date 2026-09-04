Bayley is reportedly expected to remain with WWE after agreeing to a new contract with the company.

According to a new backstage update, there is a belief within WWE that the former Women’s Champion has signed a new deal. Neither Bayley nor WWE has publicly confirmed that a new contract has been finalized.

The expectation had been that Bayley would remain with WWE despite recent questions surrounding her contractual status. The latest update also suggests that “The Role Model” could eventually take on additional responsibilities within the company beyond her role as an on-screen performer, although exactly what that would entail remains unclear.

The contract news comes as WWE has reportedly begun putting together plans for Bayley’s return to television.

As previously noted, creative pitches have recently been discussed for Bayley on the Raw brand, with the seven-time WWE Women’s Champion expected to return within the next few weeks.

Bayley has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18. Following the match, Valkyria attacked Bayley in an angle that seemingly wrote her off television.

Bayley did return to the ring for a WWE live event in Bakersfield, California, on July 26, but she has not appeared on WWE programming since.

With creative plans reportedly being discussed and a new contract now believed to be in place, Bayley’s return to WWE television appears to be drawing closer.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)