Bayley has yet to officially sign a new WWE contract, but all indications are that she is expected to remain with the company.

The former WWE Women’s Champion returned to television on Monday’s episode of Raw, marking her first appearance on WWE programming since July. Her contract status had been the subject of speculation in recent months, particularly after Mercedes Moné repeatedly teased the possibility of her longtime friend eventually joining AEW.

Despite those teases, Bayley reportedly came close to reaching terms on a new WWE deal several weeks ago. While she has not yet put pen to paper, WWE bringing her back to television is viewed as a strong indication that the company expects the deal to be finalized.

“The other big story was the return of Bayley,” Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. “Bayley had pretty much agreed to terms a few weeks ago, when they started mentioning her on television. She has not signed a new deal but that is expected to happen. But obviously they believe strongly enough that she will that they brought her back.”

Bayley immediately resumed her rivalry with former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria upon returning to Raw. After Valkyria competed in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Bayley interfered before attacking her former partner afterward.

For now, Bayley remains without a newly signed WWE contract, although the expectation is that an agreement will ultimately be completed.