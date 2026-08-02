Paul “Triple H” Levesque has confirmed that Brie Bella suffered an injury during night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026.

Brie teamed with Nikki Bella and Paige against Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley) at Saturday’s premium live event. During the match, Brie appeared to injure her shoulder, and she was visibly favoring the arm during the post-match angle.

Speaking at the WWE SummerSlam post-show press conference, Triple H confirmed that the injury is legitimate.

“She is injured. I don’t have an update yet. She got some treatment here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done,” he said.

Levesque noted that WWE is still waiting on a full diagnosis before determining the severity of the injury.

“Don’t have a clean answer on it yet. I know she hurt her shoulder. Seems pretty bad, but I don’t have that answer yet.”

He added that everyone is hoping the injury isn’t as serious as it initially appeared, while acknowledging that the company will adjust its plans if necessary.

“Hopefully we will soon, and it won’t be as bad as we thought it was. But that’s the nature of the game. We’ll pivot accordingly for everything.”

Levesque closed by expressing sympathy for Brie and the unfortunate reality of injuries in the wrestling business.

“It’s unfortunate, I hate it, this part of the business.”