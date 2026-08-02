Nikki Bella has provided an update on her sister, Brie Bella, following the injury scare at WWE SummerSlam.

The Bella Twins came up short against Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley) on night one of SummerSlam. However, Nikki and Brie got the last laugh after the match by turning on Paige in a shocking post-match attack.

During the angle, however, Brie was visibly favoring her arm and shoulder, barely moving it as the segment came to a close, raising immediate concern about her condition.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nikki was asked how Brie is doing following the injury.

“She’s doing okay. She is in a lot of pain. They are still determining what is going on,” Nikki said.

She added that Brie will address the situation herself when she’s ready.

“Brie will share that whenever. I’ve been told to ‘zip it,’”

Following SummerSlam, Triple H confirmed that Brie suffered a shoulder injury during the match. He noted that she was taken to the hospital for evaluation and scans, adding that the injury “seems pretty bad,” though WWE was still awaiting a full diagnosis at the time.