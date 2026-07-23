AEW has reportedly received some positive news regarding two talents who had been sidelined from competing in the United States due to visa issues.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, both The Beast Mortos and El Clon have now had their visas approved.

“Should mention Mortos and Clon both got their visas approved,” Meltzer said.

El Clon has already returned to action, wrestling at Wednesday’s AEW Collision taping in Nashville. He faced Lio Rush in a qualifying match for the AEW International Championship bout at AEW Redemption. Prior to that appearance, Clon had not competed for AEW in the United States since the April 22 episode of Collision in Portland, Oregon, where he came up short against Jack Perry in a National Championship match.

The Beast Mortos has also been cleared to return following his visa approval. His last AEW match in the United States came on the March 18, 2026 edition of Collision in Fresno, California. Since then, Mortos and Sammy Guevara lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to Mascara Dorada and Mistico of El Sky Team at Arena Mexico on June 26.

With both visas now reportedly approved, Mortos and El Clon are expected to once again be available for AEW events in the United States.