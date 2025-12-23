The criminal case involving the man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan could take an unexpected turn as his scheduled trial date now appears to be in question.

Shawn Chan, who is currently set to stand trial on January 12, 2026, may not reach that date as planned. A court filing submitted Tuesday to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Tampa Division) indicates the defense intends to introduce expert testimony related to a possible mental disease or defect that could impact Chan’s criminal responsibility.

According to the filing, Chan plans to “introduce expert evidence at trial relating to a mental disease or defect or any other mental condition of the defendant bearing on the issue of guilt.” Previous court documents had already suggested the defense might pursue a notice under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 12.2(b), which allows for expert testimony tied to an insanity-related defense.

Prosecutors, however, are strongly objecting.

The government has informed the court that the defense’s attempt to pursue this strategy is “untimely,” arguing that the window to introduce such a defense has long since closed. A pre-trial order had required all motions to be filed by May 12. With roughly three weeks remaining before the scheduled trial date, prosecutors maintain that allowing this new defense would make it impossible to proceed as planned on January 12, 2026.

At the center of the case is a disturbing set of allegations involving Liv Morgan.

Chan has been charged with one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Canada to Florida and spending hours loitering around Morgan’s private residence earlier this year. According to the criminal complaint, Chan flew from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando on May 26—the same day he was issued a passport—and told customs officials he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which does not offer housing.

Four days later, authorities say Chan traveled several hours to Morgan’s home. The complaint alleges he circled the property multiple times, entered through the backyard, and attempted to gain access through the front door. While unsuccessful, Chan reportedly picked up an air pellet from Morgan’s front porch, remained in the area for several hours, and ultimately left behind a handwritten note before departing.

That note, which reportedly included Chan’s name, Canadian address, and phone number, claimed familiarity with Morgan through online gaming and disputed the characterization of his actions as stalking. The message concluded by stating that he “just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

The situation escalated days later.

On June 3, Chan was arrested by the FBI after WWE security personnel reviewed surveillance footage from Morgan’s home, recognized him, and alerted authorities. He was formally indicted on June 25 and now faces up to five years in federal prison.

Chan has remained incarcerated since his arrest and has been denied release multiple times while awaiting trial. Whether the case moves forward on its currently scheduled date now hinges on how the court rules regarding the defense’s late filing.

For those who are new to the story, catch up on everything going on with Liv Morgan’s Alleged Stalker here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.