WWE is bringing a big show to the Hilliard Center Arena in Corpus Christi, TX. this Friday night.

Ahead of the September 18 episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE.com released an updated preview for the show.

Now confirmed for the 9/18 blue brand show is an appearance by newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

“In a flurry of chaos created by Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae last week, Sami Zayn took advantage and defeated CM Punk to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship,” WWE’s website wrote. “”Justice” has now been achieved in Zayn’s eyes, but Punk, Owens, Gunther, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Johnny Wrestling are seemingly all gunning for the gold. The self-proclaimed “Last Real Good Guy” will be on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.”

Also advertised for Friday’s show is a special exclusive interview with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes addressing his loss to Randy Orton at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Finally, the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying matches will continue.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.